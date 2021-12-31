Former Ohio State Star Expected To Join Notre Dame Coaching Staff

Marcus Freeman isn’t wasting time when it comes to putting together his coaching staff for the 2022 season.

According to a report from Buckeye Scoop, Notre Dame is expected to add former Ohio State linebacker James Laurinaitis to its staff. If this happens, Laurinaitis will reunite with his former teammate in Freeman.

Laurinaitis doesn’t have any experience as a college football coach, but he was regarded as a very intelligent linebacker throughout his playing career.

During his four-year run with the Buckeyes, Laurinaitis racked up 375 total tackles, 24.5 tackles for loss, 13 sacks and nine interceptions. He was the recipient of the Lott Trophy, Butkus Award and Bronko Nagurski Trophy. Additionally, he was a three-time All-American and two-time Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year.

Once his Ohio State career was over, Laurinaitis was selected by the Rams in the second round of the 2009 NFL Draft.

Shortly after he retired from the NFL, Laurinaitis became a college football analyst for the Big Ten Network. He also became the co-host of a weekly Ohio State show on SportsTime Ohio.

James Laurinaitis to Notre Dame Will be a superstar in coaching. Congrats my friend. See you Week 1 in the Shoe. https://t.co/tx5IRNwc4Z — BuckeyeScoop.com (@kirk_barton) December 31, 2021

It’ll be awfully interesting to see how Laurinaitis handles the transition from the broadcast booth to coaching.

We’ve seen several former players thrive in the coaching ranks. It wouldn’t be a huge surprise if Freeman found a potential gem for Notre Dame’s staff in Laurinaitis.