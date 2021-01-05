Former Wisconsin QB Jack Coan Announces Transfer To Notre Dame

Notre Dame just added another option to its quarterback room for 2021. Wisconsin transfer Jack Coan is joining the Fighting Irish.

Coan, who entered the NCAA transfer portal last month, announced his commitment to Notre Dame on Twitter moments ago. A graduate transfer, he’ll be eligible immediately in South Bend.

“Extremely thankful for the opportunity. Let’s get to work!” Coan tweeted.

A native of West Sayville (N.Y.) who was actually committed to Notre Dame for lacrosse early in his high school career, Coan played in 25 games (18 starts) for Wisconsin from 2o17-19.

In 2019, Coan completed 69.6 percent of his passes for 2,727 yards, 18 touchdowns and only five interceptions. An injury prevented him from being ready for the start of the 2020 season, and he did not appear in any games after being cleared.

Notre Dame is losing three-year starter Ian Book, so Coan could come in and earn the starting job right away. He’ll have to beat out backups Brendon Clark and Drew Pyne, as well as incoming four-star freshman Tyler Buchner.

Oh, and one more thing. Notre Dame and Wisconsin are scheduled to play each other next fall, so there’s a chance Coan could be facing his former program at Soldier Field.

That would be fun to watch.