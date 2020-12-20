The Spun

Gary Barta Says There Was 1 Difference Between Notre Dame, Texas A&M

Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book against BC.CHESTNUT HILL, MASSACHUSETTS - NOVEMBER 14: Ian Book #12 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish makes a pass against the Boston College Eagles at Alumni Stadium on November 14, 2020 in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The College Football Playoff field is officially set, with the only drama coming via the No. 4 seed.

Notre Dame, not Texas A&M, earns the No. 4 seed this year. The Fighting Irish were crushed by No. 2 Clemson in the ACC Championship Game on Saturday, but still made it in.

Texas A&M, which suffered one loss this season to Alabama – a blowout loss, to be specific – finished at No. 5 overall.

According to the College Football Playoff selection committee, there was one main difference between Clemson and Texas A&M this year: Quality wins. Notre Dame has wins over Clemson, North Carolina and Miami. The Aggies, meanwhile, have wins over Florida and Auburn.

Texas A&M fans – and their players – aren’t very happy on Sunday afternoon. But it’s hard to be too upset when you already played Alabama and got crushed.

Notre Dame, meanwhile, will now take on Alabama at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on New Year’s Day.

The Crimson Tide will enter that game as a big favorite, but the Fighting Irish have a couple of weeks to get ready.

The two College Football Playoff semifinal games will be televised on ESPN on New Year’s Day.


