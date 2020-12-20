The College Football Playoff field is officially set, with the only drama coming via the No. 4 seed.

Notre Dame, not Texas A&M, earns the No. 4 seed this year. The Fighting Irish were crushed by No. 2 Clemson in the ACC Championship Game on Saturday, but still made it in.

Texas A&M, which suffered one loss this season to Alabama – a blowout loss, to be specific – finished at No. 5 overall.

According to the College Football Playoff selection committee, there was one main difference between Clemson and Texas A&M this year: Quality wins. Notre Dame has wins over Clemson, North Carolina and Miami. The Aggies, meanwhile, have wins over Florida and Auburn.

Gary Barta said that the difference between ND and A&M came down to " having an additional win over a ranked team." This stuff isn't rocket science. The committee is very predictable. — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) December 20, 2020

Texas A&M fans – and their players – aren’t very happy on Sunday afternoon. But it’s hard to be too upset when you already played Alabama and got crushed.

Notre Dame, meanwhile, will now take on Alabama at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on New Year’s Day.

The Crimson Tide will enter that game as a big favorite, but the Fighting Irish have a couple of weeks to get ready.

The two College Football Playoff semifinal games will be televised on ESPN on New Year’s Day.