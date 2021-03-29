Gavin Sawchuk, No. 1 RB Recruit, Schedules Major Official Visit

Littleton (Colo.) Valor Christian five-star running back Gavin Sawchuk is one of the top recruits in the class of 2022 with an offer list to match that status.

Sawchuk, the No. 1 running back and No. 24 overall recruit in the 2022 cycle, is being pursued heavily by Oklahoma, Ohio State, Notre Dame, Stanford, Michigan and others. The 5-foot-11, 175-pound standout has reportedly set a major official visit.

According to 247Sports’ Tom Loy, Sawchuck has locked in an official visit to Notre Dame this summer. The exact dates can be found behind a paywall in the link below.

Sawchuk’s 247Sports Crystal Ball seems to indicate Oklahoma is the current leader for his services, but we’ve seen how quickly things can change in recruiting.

As for the multi-dimensional back’s most recent 247Sports Scouting Report, it says Sawchuk has “the potential to be an instant impact player at Power Five level and high-round NFL Draft upside.”

It also compares him to a former Valor Christian star: Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey.