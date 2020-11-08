Notre Dame’s upset of No. 1 Clemson in double-overtime on Saturday night prompted a storming of the field by the Fighting Irish’s students.

We’re in the middle of a pandemic, of course, so the field rush sparked a number of critical reactions on social media.

The images of the field rush were pretty troubling, though Notre Dame’s students did appear to be wearing masks.

I’m surprised they were allowed to rush the field in a pandemic in the first place. Didn’t seem to be security/barriers blocking much at all. pic.twitter.com/M5A5N9d63v — Nicole Auerbach 😷 (@NicoleAuerbach) November 8, 2020

While criticizing Notre Dame for the field rush is extremely fair, there have been some hypocritical comments, too.

A political reporter is going viral on Twitter for appearing to be hypocritical about the field rush.

The image on the left is a large crowd celebrating the results of the 2020 presidential election outside of the White House. The image of the right is a large crowd celebrating the results of a football game.

While everyone would admit that one is clearly more important than the other, the virus does not care. All large gatherings should be avoided, not just ones you don’t like.

“The real problem I have with this is people arbitrarily deciding when it’s OK to have huge crowds gathering in the pandemic—based wholly on what’s important to them—while our kids are in school part-time and small businesses are suffering,” NFL insider Albert Breer tweeted.

The real problem I have with this is people arbitrarily deciding when it's OK to have huge crowds gathering in the pandemic—based wholly on what's important to them—while our kids are in school part-time and small businesses are suffering. Amazingly tone deaf. https://t.co/ZyNna7ESqK — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) November 8, 2020

It will be interesting to see what happens at Notre Dame, but the Fighting Irish aren’t the only ones with questions to answer.