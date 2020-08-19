Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book is taking no chances when it comes to COVID-19 and the upcoming college football season.

On Tuesday, Notre Dame president John Jenkins announced that the school will close campus and pivot to remote learning for the next two weeks. This decision comes in the wake of a cluster of positive COVID-19 tests among ND students, many of whom reportedly live off-campus.

Jenkins admitted he considered shutting the school down completely for the fall semester, but will try this approach instead. In the meantime, Notre Dame football can continue to practice, but it is clear that the situation is fluid.

With that in mind, Book took to Instagram to share a message to his fellow Notre Dame students. The veteran quarterback made it clear he doesn’t want to see school shut down and the possibility of a football season put in jeopardy.

“Please begin/continue to self quarantine and social distance!” Book wrote, via The Athletic’s Pete Sampson. “Let’s create peer accountability amongst each other. No one wants to go back home so let’s take action and make the changes.”

Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book on Instagram today. pic.twitter.com/hINO2LYgB2 — Pete Sampson (@PeteSampson_) August 19, 2020

Now, as much weight as Book’s words may carry within the football program, it’s worth wondering if they will matter at all here. If his fellow students aren’t doing what they need to do by now, they probably never will.

At the same time, it is good to see this kind of leadership from the Fighting Irish quarterback.