Notre Dame went through the ringer on Saturday in the ACC Championship Game. Quarterback Ian Book went through a particularly rough night as the Clemson pass rushers pinned their ears back and delivered an abundance of pressure.

The Fighting Irish fell big to the Tigers, 34-10 as Dabo Swinney and Trevor Lawrence claimed the school’s third straight ACC title. Clemson’s quarterback returned to the field after missing the team last met Notre Dame in November and looked as sharp as ever. Lawrence totaled 412 total yards and three touchdowns on the way to the comfortable Tigers victory.

On the other side, Book stayed efficient, going 20-for-28 for 278 yards on Saturday night. However, the Notre Dame senior took six sacks as the Clemson defense didn’t let the Irish offense breathe for most of the game.

After the loss, everyone started to wonder if the margin of defeat was large enough to knock Notre Dame from the College Football Playoff. Book jumped to the defense of his own team and made the case in a postgame interview.

“Obviously tonight was rough and it leaves a bad taste in our mouth, and we just wanna play again. And when you have a game like this all you wanna do is get back out there so you can get another good feeling. I think we belong in it,” Book said via Matt Fortuna of The Athletic. “It’s our first loss. We played 11 football games; that’s a lot of football games. [We] beat the No. 1 team, beat the No. 15 team on the road. I think we deserve it. I think tonight wasn’t our night. Everybody who’s played football before understand there’s bad night and that was tonight.”

Ian Book makes his case for Notre Dame in the Playoff. pic.twitter.com/ZOGbz6pdCP — Matt Fortuna (@Matt_Fortuna) December 20, 2020

Book’s argument certainly has merit. Notre Dame has looked the part of elite national team all year long. Despite Saturday’s performance, there’s little doubt that the Irish are a top four team in the country.

Fans will just have to wait and see what the committee decides on Sunday.