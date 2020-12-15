Dabo Swinney Has Extremely High Praise For Ian Book

Clemson and Notre Dame will face off on Saturday for the ACC Championship, with significant College Football Playoff ramifications. Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney isn’t afraid of hyping up the matchup, and Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book.

In the first showdown between the two teams, Book had a pretty workmanlike effort, completing 22-of-39 passes for 310 yards and a touchdown in the dramatic overtime win.

Book’s numbers don’t jump off the page but he’s been a very effective leader for Notre Dame. On the year, he has 2,381 yards, 15 touchdowns, and just two interceptions for the Fighting Irish. He likely won’t be a Heisman finalist, as many Notre Dame fans are clamoring for, but he has the respect of Swinney.

“I hate to compare him to Joe Montana, but he has a little bit of magic to him and he is a great player,” Swinney told the media today. “He’s the heart and soul. He makes them go.”

A comparison to Montana, a legendary Notre Dame quarterback, is about as good as it gets. If Book can lead the Irish past Clemson for a second time this year, continuing an undefeated season and locking up a College Football Playoff spot, he’ll definitely etch his name into the Fighting Irish history books.

Of course, this second date with Clemson won’t be quite the same. Last time, the Irish were at home, and drew freshman D.J. Uiagalelei, a talented player, but not quite the same as facing superstar Trevor Lawrence, who missed the game with COVID-19. Lawrence will be good to go on Saturday, as Clemson looks to win the conference title yet again, and likely lock up a Playoff bid of its own.

“We want to play Clemson again,” Ian Book said during an interview broadcast while Clemson beat Virginia Tech. “It would be a fun rematch, and we want to win. We just joined a conference, and we want to win that ACC Championship. We’ve been talking about that since we got back together.”

He says he’s ready for the challenge of stunning the Tigers yet again.