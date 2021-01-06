Ian Book Posts Heartfelt Message For Notre Dame

Ian Book had an incredible run as the quarterback of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, but it appears he’s ready for the next chapter of his career.

On Wednesday night, Book shared a heartfelt message for Notre Dame on social media. In his farewell message to the program, he made sure to thank his coaches and teammates for the bonds he created over the past four years.

“I will always carry ND with me. I’m eternally grateful for the faith and trust from the coaches, staff, professors and athletic department,” Book wrote on Twitter. “My teammates and I will always be connected by the bond that comes with wearing the gold helmet. Thank you, Notre Dame!”

Book’s senior campaign didn’t end the way he hoped it would, but he did lead Notre Dame to an overtime win over Clemson during the regular season that he’ll most likely never forget.

I will always carry ND with me. I'm eternally grateful for the faith and trust from the coaches, staff, professors and athletic department. My teammates and I will always be connected by the bond that comes with wearing the gold helmet. Thank you, Notre Dame! Go Irish☘️✌🏼 pic.twitter.com/huMthWo8Nh — Ian Book (@Ian_Book12) January 6, 2021

Book will finish his Notre Dame career with 8,948 passing yards, 1,518 rushing yards, and 92 total touchdowns.

In addition to being a consistent playmaker for the Fighting Irish, the senior quarterback was an exceptional leader. He was a two-time captain during his time with the program, which he considers one of his greatest accomplishments.

No one knows what the future holds for Book in the NFL. That being said, he’ll always have a home in South Bend.

[Ian Book]