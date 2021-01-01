Injury Update For Notre Dame QB Ian Book

The Rose Bowl Game has been pretty rough for Ian Book and the rest of the Notre Dame football team. Unfortunately, it looks like a tough outing for Book just got worse.

Late in the third quarter, Book was driven chest-first into the ground on a sack. He struggled to get up and had to be escorted to the sidelines after the play.

The ensuing injury report wasn’t too promising. Per Pete Sampson of The Athletic, Book went straight to the medical tent after being helped off the field.

Fortunately for Notre Dame, Book didn’t need to go to the locker room. He was seen warming up on the sidelines during Alabama’s next drive and returned to the field for Notre Dame’s first drive of the fourth quarter.

Ian Book up walking off the field with trainer Rob Hunt, heading to the medical tent. — Pete Sampson (@PeteSampson_) January 1, 2021

The Alabama defense has held Ian Book in check for most of this game. He’s been held to just 105 passing yards and threw an interception in the third quarter.

On the ground Book has been somewhat effective, rushing nine times for 28 yards and the team’s only touchdown.

But just as Alabama’s done to every team this year, their offense has forced him to go to the air more. The results speak for themselves.

Notre Dame are on the cusp of elimination from the College Football Playoff with less than a quarter left to play.

The game is being played on ESPN.