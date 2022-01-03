James Laurinaitis Makes Decision On Notre Dame Job

It’s been several years since linebacker James Laurinaitis retired from football. But after spending years in sports media, it appears Laurinaitis is returning to the game.

On Monday, the Bishop and Laurinaitis radio show in Columbus announced that Laurinaitis is officially joining the Notre Dame coaching staff. Per the announcement, Laurinaitis will complete this week with the radio station before joining the Fighting Irish.

“You heard it here officially first: @JLaurinaitis55 is joining the staff at Notre Dame! But he will finish out the week on our show. Congrats James!”

The Marcus Freeman era of Notre Dame football got off to a hot start with a Fiesta Bowl win over Oklahoma State. But Freeman didn’t have much time to fill out his coaching staff and there are still roles to be filled in the weeks to come.

You heard it here officially first: @JLaurinaitis55 is joining the staff at Notre Dame! But he will finish out the week on our show. Congrats James! — Bishop and Laurinaitis (@971BLS) January 3, 2022

The son of WWE legend Joseph Laurinaitis, aka Road Warrior Animal, James Laurinaitis was one of college football’s best linebackers at Ohio State between 2005 and 2008. He was a three-time First-Team All-Big Ten selection and a three-time Consensus All-American.

Laurinaitis was also a two-time Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year. He won the Bronko Nagurski Trophy, Butkus Award and Ronnie Lott Award.

After going to the St. Louis Rams in the 2009 NFL Draft, Laurinaitis became a mainstay on the defense, recording over 100 tackles in seven straight seasons while starting 112 straight games.

But after an injury-shortened season with the Saints in 2016, Laurinaitis retired.