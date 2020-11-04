Joe Theismann Makes His Prediction For Clemson-Notre Dame

On Saturday afternoon, the biggest game of the college football weekend will take place in South Bend.

Notre Dame hosts Clemson in what promises to be the most important ACC clash of the 2020 season. The Tigers are the No. 1 team in the country, but will be without their best player.

Star quarterback Trevor Lawrence tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss his second-straight game. True freshman quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei will make his second start.

Before the game kicks off, former Notre Dame quarterback Joe Theismann gave his thoughts on the game.

Here’s what he had to say, via 247Sports:

“I think it’s going to be a really close football game, but obviously you know who I’m going to pick. I think Notre Dame is in a position, even with Trevor Lawrence, Notre Dame is in a position to be able to challenge for a national championship. We’re built that way right now. Your offensive line, every one of them is back. Your quarterback’s in his fourth year as a starter. Tommy Rees gets more comfortable as an offensive coordinator.”

Theismann, of course, decided to roll with his alma mater in the battle of top five programs coming up this weekend.

Clemson enters as the slight favorite in the contest – despite being on the road and without their star quarterback.

Can the Fighting Irish pull off the upset?