Joel Klatt Has 1 Main Concern With Notre Dame This Season

Through five weeks of the 2020 college football season, both AP Poll and Coaches’ Poll have Notre Dame as a top-five program.

Better than that, if the season ended today the Fighting Irish would be in the College Football Playoff. Both polls have Brian Kelly’s program as the No. 4 team in the nation.

However, one college football analyst still has a major question about the Fighting Irish. Joel Klatt was a guest on the Herd with Colin Cowherd on Wednesday afternoon.

During his time on the show, Klatt noted the “limiting factor” for Notre Dame is quarterback Ian Book.

Here’s what he had to say, via 247Sports:

“I think the limiting factor right now is probably Ian Book. If you just have to have him sit there, drop back and throw the football, which they are going to have to do at some point, they play Clemson next week, are they going to be able to do that? I think that question remains for Notre Dame but this is a very good football team.”

This weekend, Notre Dame takes on Georgia Tech in a game the Fighting Irish should have no trouble winning.

The following weekend, however, will determine how good this Notre Dame football team is. No. 1 Clemson travels to South Bend for a contest that could decide which team makes the College Football Playoff.

Can Ian Book lift his team to victory?