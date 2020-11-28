Kirk Herbstreit Has New Pick For College Football’s No. 1 Team

There is no clear-cut best team in college football at this moment, but Kirk Herbstreit feels awfully confident in one program right now.

During this Saturday’s edition of College GameDay, Herbstreit said “I think Notre Dame is the most complete team in college football.”

Notre Dame sent a message to the rest of the country on Friday night, defeating North Carolina by two touchdowns on the road. It was yet another game in which Brian Kelly’s squad proved it’s a legitimate title contender.

For the past few weeks, Notre Dame has heard plenty of analysts talk about a potential letdown game being on the horizon. They thought it’d happen against Boston College, but that clearly wasn’t the case. Then people thought North Carolina could pull off the upset, yet Mack Brown’s team looked overwhelmed in the second half of last night’s game.

The two remaining games on Notre Dame’s schedule should be fairly easy, as it’ll take on Syracuse and Wake Forest.

Assuming that all goes well during those two games, Notre Dame will get to face Clemson in the ACC Championship. The Fighting Irish shocked the Tigers back on Nov. 7, but Trevor Lawrence was unable to play since he tested positive for COVID-19.

Instead of waiting to see if the Fighting Irish can beat the Tigers again, Herbstreit is giving Notre Dame the respect it deserves this season. Now we’ll wait and see if other analysts do the same.