Kirk Herbstreit Names 1 Big Difference With Notre Dame In 2020

Notre Dame moved to 9-0 on the season and 8-0 in ACC play with its 31-17 win over North Carolina last weekend. The Irish dominated the second half of the game.

We’ve seen Notre Dame have undefeated regular seasons before, and this year’s team is two wins away from that milestone. However, in the past, the Irish have had their struggles in the proverbial “big” games, both in-season and postseason.

This year might be different, according to ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit. On Monday’s episode of the “College Football Podcast with Herbie, Pollack & Neghandi,” Herbstreit broke down Notre Dame’s win in Chapel Hill and what impressed him most.

According to Herbie, ND’s physicality at the point of attack on both sides of the ball, coupled with their overall toughness and the play of senior quarterback Ian Book, gives the 2020 Fighting Irish an improved look from past iterations.

“… The biggest difference … when this Notre Dame gets on a big stage, rather than being like, ‘Oh, gosh. We’re nervous,’ or getting exposed because they’re fraudulent, this team almost welcomes the big stage and has a kind of chip-on-their-shoulder, screw-you mentality that they want to take it out and show everybody that this is a different year,” Herbstreit said, via 247Sports. “And so, this team’s real to me. I’m incredibly impressed with their mentality and their physicality, and then they’ve got a quarterback that’s an X-Factor.”

Barring a major upset, Notre Dame will beat Syracuse and Wake Forest to move to 11-0. A potential rematch with Clemson in the ACC Championship Game looms.

Even if the Irish lose to the Tigers, they could still find their way into the College Football Playoff. Notre Dame is currently No. 2 in the committee rankings, and with the Pac-12 and Big 12 basically out of the picture, the playoff foursome could include Alabama, Ohio State and two teams from the ACC.