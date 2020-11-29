Kirk Herbstreit Names Most ‘Complete’ Team In America

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit made a bold claim on College GameDay on Saturday morning.

The longtime college football analyst believes the country’s most “complete” team isn’t Alabama – or Ohio State or Clemson.

Herbstreit is extremely impressed by Notre Dame this fall.

The ESPN college football analyst would put the Fighting Irish at No. 1 overall in the polls. He believes Notre Dame is the most “complete” team in the country.

“Man, I can sit here and break down Xs and Os — talking about the tight ends, the running game, the play action with (fifth-year senior quarterback) Ian Book, the offensive line, they did a nice job without two of their starters yesterday, the defense that’s been incredible — to me, it’s a mindset,” Herbstreit said on Saturday.

“When you watch Notre Dame, it’s a different feel watching this team. Compared to some of the teams they’ve had in the past, they’ve got a chip on their shoulder and they believe in each other.

“I think, after watching them play, I think they’re maybe the most complete team in college football right now — more than Alabama, more than Ohio State, more than Clemson. Right now, I think Notre Dame’s the most complete team in college football. I’d put them No. 1.”

Notre Dame does feel different this year, but it won’t matter unless the Fighting Irish deliver on the biggest stage. It’s looking like they’ll get a chance to do that, though.