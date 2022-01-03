James Laurinaitis will once again be paired with Marcus Freeman, except this time it’ll be in the coaching universe.

Laurinaitis, the former Ohio State All-American linebacker, is joining Freeman’s staff at Notre Dame, according to multiple reports.

The two played together at Ohio State around 15 years ago. It’s unclear what role Laurinaitis will have on Freeman’s staff.

“I’ve been poking around with the idea of coaching for a couple years now, and had tried a couple times here locally, and for whatever reason, the situation just didn’t come about,” Laurinaitis said. “So with your best friend getting the head coaching job, it’s a pretty unique situation and a pretty awesome opportunity to go up there and get started in the profession.”

You heard it here officially first: @JLaurinaitis55 is joining the staff at Notre Dame! But he will finish out the week on our show. Congrats James! — Bishop and Laurinaitis (@971BLS) January 3, 2022

Kirk Herbstreit is a big fan of Marcus Freeman’s latest staff addition.

He congratulated James Laurinaitis via Twitter on Monday afternoon.

It was only a matter of time before James Laurinaitis got into coaching. And it’s only fitting he’s joining Marcus Freeman’s staff at South Bend.

Laurinaitis will reportedly begin his new position with the Fighting Irish on Jan. 10.

Freeman, meanwhile, has plenty of work to do this off-season. It begins by filling out his coaching staff in timely fashion and then finishing the 2022 recruiting class in strong fashion.