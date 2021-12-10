Kyle Hamilton Makes Decision On Notre Dame’s Bowl Game

Kyle Hamilton has officially played his last down for Notre Dame. On Friday afternoon, the All-American safety announced that he’s declaring for the 2022 NFL Draft.

In his statement, Hamilton revealed that he will not play in the Fiesta Bowl against Oklahoma State. That being said, it’s evident that he’ll head to the pros with a ton of admiration for Notre Dame.

“First off, I want to say thank you. Thank you for allowing me an opportunity to attend the greatest university in the world,” Hamilton wrote. “The relationships I have made the past 3 years are invaluable and remind me that my decision as a 17-year-old to commit to the University of Notre Dame was the best decision of my life.”

Hamilton also had a sincere message for Notre Dame fans.

“To the fans: I will always cherish the support you have given me during my time at Notre Dame. Running out of that tunnel to 80,000 screaming fans is something I’ll never forget. I can’t thank you all enough for the support that has been shown to e and my teammates through thick and thin.”

Here’s the full letter from Hamilton:

Thank you Notre Dame 💚 pic.twitter.com/IGvH9GzLbO — Kyle Hamilton (@kyledhamilton_) December 10, 2021

Hamilton will finish his Notre Dame career with 138 total tackles, 16 passes defended and eight interceptions.

Almost every NFL Draft analyst has Hamilton ranked as a top-five prospect. In fact, ESPN’s Matt Miller called Hamilton “the best safety prospect in the nation.”