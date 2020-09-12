Notre Dame football’s Kyle Hamilton is one of the most talented safeties in the country. Moments ago, he was involved in a scary play, and came off the field slowly.

On a Duke 3rd-and-5 play, Blue Devils receiver Jalen Calhoun was stripped by Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah. Shaun Crawford scooped up the fumble, giving Notre Dame possession. Unfortunately, Calhoun stumbled right into Hamilton, tangling up his legs in the process.

Hamilton slowly walked off the field under his own power. Hopefully it is just a minor issue, and he can return to the game. If not, it is a costly injury for the Fighting Irish defense.

So far, we don’t know anything about Hamilton’s status. The Notre Dame offense cashed in on the opportunity though, scoring moments later on a nice 26-yard run by Kyren Williams to go up 17-6 on the afternoon. Video of the Hamilton play:

The JOKer, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah forces the fumble and the #Irish take over. Also, Kyle Hamilton, the greatest football player in world history, with an ugly knee injury 😭 Please God let it be a stinger pic.twitter.com/Vc7nA8WjNJ — 4 Horsemen Podcast (@HorsemenPod) September 12, 2020

Hamilton was highly productive as a true freshman last season. He intercepted four passes on the year, and was named to The Athletic’s Freshman All-American team.

Notre Dame sensational sophomore safety Kyle Hamilton has a lot of trouble walking off the field on his own power after getting his legs tangled up. He heads to the medical tent where it looks like Dr. Brian Ratigan is going to look him over. — Angelo Di Carlo (@angdicarlo) September 12, 2020

Duke has played Notre Dame football tough today, but the Fighting Irish appear to have solid control of this one. ND just took over with an 11 point lead, and are out-gaining the Blue Devils 301 yards to 268, with a big edge on the ground.

We’ll have more on Kyle Hamilton’s injury status as it comes out.

[4 Horsemen Podcast]