Notre Dame’s Kyle Hamilton Appears To Suffer Injury vs. Duke

Notre Dame football star safety Kyle Hamilton.SOUTH BEND, IN - NOVEMBER 23: Kyle Hamilton #14 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish intercepts a pass against the Boston College Eagles in the second half at Notre Dame Stadium on November 23, 2019 in South Bend, Indiana. Notre Dame defeated Boston College 40-7. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Notre Dame football’s Kyle Hamilton is one of the most talented safeties in the country. Moments ago, he was involved in a scary play, and came off the field slowly.

On a Duke 3rd-and-5 play, Blue Devils receiver Jalen Calhoun was stripped by Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah. Shaun Crawford scooped up the fumble, giving Notre Dame possession. Unfortunately, Calhoun stumbled right into Hamilton, tangling up his legs in the process.

Hamilton slowly walked off the field under his own power. Hopefully it is just a minor issue, and he can return to the game. If not, it is a costly injury for the Fighting Irish defense.

So far, we don’t know anything about Hamilton’s status. The Notre Dame offense cashed in on the opportunity though, scoring moments later on a nice 26-yard run by Kyren Williams to go up 17-6 on the afternoon. Video of the Hamilton play:

Hamilton was highly productive as a true freshman last season. He intercepted four passes on the year, and was named to The Athletic’s Freshman All-American team.

Duke has played Notre Dame football tough today, but the Fighting Irish appear to have solid control of this one. ND just took over with an 11 point lead, and are out-gaining the Blue Devils 301 yards to 268, with a big edge on the ground.

We’ll have more on Kyle Hamilton’s injury status as it comes out.

