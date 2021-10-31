Look: Notre Dame RB Kyren Williams Just Scored One Of The Year’s Best Touchdowns

Notre Dame’s Kyren Williams had a video game-like touchdown run against North Carolina just moments ago.
The Fighting Irish found themselves with the ball at the Tar Heels’ nine-yard line leading UNC 31-27 early in the fourth quarter. Knowing his team needed to add a bit of cushion to its lead, Williams made a play when Notre Dame needed it most.
The talented back received the handoff and went right. He quickly realized the North Carolina defense had it stuffed. Williams then did the unthinkable by reversing field, stiff-arming a Tar Heels defender behind the line of scrimmage and outracing the entire UNC defense for a 91-yard touchdown run.
This is probably the best touchdown run of the season. Take a look.
1 play. 91 yards. @Kyrenwilliams23 is 𝙙𝙞𝙛𝙛𝙚𝙧𝙚𝙣𝙩.#GoIrish pic.twitter.com/9EPtTLkZfz
— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) October 31, 2021
You won’t see a better touchdown run than that this season.
“The best run you’ll see all season. Kyren Williams takes it 91 yards for the touchdown,” a fan said on Twitter.
“I’ve been talking all day about Kenneth Walker III being a bad dude, but I don’t want anyone to sleep on Kyren Williams from Notre Dame. That stiff arm was ridiculous. They have a similar knack for finding the creases. I’ll be watching them both on Sundays next year,” another added.
Michigan State’s Kenneth Walker has definitely gotten more hype, and deservedly so, compared to Kyren Williams. But the Notre Dame star deserves some recognition of his own.
A week after running for 138 yards and two touchdowns against USC on Saturday night, Williams had an even better performance against North Carolina on Saturday night.
It’s time to give the Notre Dame standout the respect he deserves.