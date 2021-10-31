Look: Notre Dame RB Kyren Williams Just Scored One Of The Year’s Best Touchdowns

Notre Dame’s Kyren Williams had a video game-like touchdown run against North Carolina just moments ago.

The Fighting Irish found themselves with the ball at the Tar Heels’ nine-yard line leading UNC 31-27 early in the fourth quarter. Knowing his team needed to add a bit of cushion to its lead, Williams made a play when Notre Dame needed it most.

The talented back received the handoff and went right. He quickly realized the North Carolina defense had it stuffed. Williams then did the unthinkable by reversing field, stiff-arming a Tar Heels defender behind the line of scrimmage and outracing the entire UNC defense for a 91-yard touchdown run.

This is probably the best touchdown run of the season. Take a look.

You won’t see a better touchdown run than that this season.