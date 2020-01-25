Notre Dame 2020 CB Signee No Longer With Program Following Arrest

Landen Bartleson, 2020 three-star CB and Notre Dame signee, is no longer a part of the Fighting Irish program following his arrest on Friday night.

Kentucky’s CBS news affiliate, WKYT, reports Bartleson was taken into police custody on charges of “burglary, criminal mischief and receiving stolen property.”

Bartleson, accompanied by two 16-year old juveniles, has been accused of breaking into a business and stealing multiple weapons.

The three individuals have also been linked to a vehicle theft. The vehicle has since been recovered.

After taking some time to sort through the unfortunate information, Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly has announced Bartleson “will no longer be welcomed” at Notre Dame.

Kelly’s full statement on the matter can be found below.

“After reviewing all of the facts available to us and speaking with the Bartleson family, we informed them that Landen will no longer be welcomed as a member of our football program,” Kelly said, via ND beat writer Pete Sampson. “This incident is very much out of character for the man we have come to know and we wish Landen and his family well.”

Statement from Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly following the arrest of signee and incoming freshman cornerback Landen Bartleson. Kentucky prospect no longer part of the Irish program. pic.twitter.com/IjGutjBzR5 — Pete Sampson (@PeteSampson_) January 25, 2020

This is an unfortunate development. But Kelly and the Fighting Irish staff have absolutely made the right decision here, given the severity of the allegations.