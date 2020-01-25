The Spun

Notre Dame 2020 CB Signee No Longer With Program Following Arrest

A closeup of Brian Kelly addressing the media.ATLANTA, GA - December 6: Notre Dame Head Coach Brian Kelly speaks at the College Football Playoff Semifinal Head Coaches News Conference on December 6, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Landen Bartleson, 2020 three-star CB and Notre Dame signee, is no longer a part of the Fighting Irish program following his arrest on Friday night.

Kentucky’s CBS news affiliate, WKYT, reports Bartleson was taken into police custody on charges of “burglary, criminal mischief and receiving stolen property.”

Bartleson, accompanied by two 16-year old juveniles, has been accused of breaking into a business and stealing multiple weapons.

The three individuals have also been linked to a vehicle theft. The vehicle has since been recovered.

After taking some time to sort through the unfortunate information, Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly has announced Bartleson “will no longer be welcomed” at Notre Dame.

Kelly’s full statement on the matter can be found below.

“After reviewing all of the facts available to us and speaking with the Bartleson family, we informed them that Landen will no longer be welcomed as a member of our football program,” Kelly said, via ND beat writer Pete Sampson. “This incident is very much out of character for the man we have come to know and we wish Landen and his family well.”

This is an unfortunate development. But Kelly and the Fighting Irish staff have absolutely made the right decision here, given the severity of the allegations.


