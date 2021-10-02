Latest Notre Dame Quarterback News Before Game vs. Cincinnati

Later this afternoon, No. 9 Notre Dame will try and prove it’s a playoff-caliber team when it hosts the seventh-ranked Cincinnati Bearcats. Fortunately for the Fighting Irish, it looks like Jack Coan will make the start.

Coan left the Notre Dame-Wisconsin game with an injury last Saturday. That opened the door for backup Drew Pyne to enter the game. He took advantage of the opportunity and helped Notre Dame pull away from the Badgers.

The Fighting Irish face a much stiffer test this afternoon against No. 7 Cincinnati. Will Coan be available? It appears so.

According to Notre Dame beat writer Tyler Horka, Coan was a full participant in pre-game warmups.

Notre Dame quarterback Jack Coan has been a full participant in pregame warmups. Sprained his ankle last week against Wisconsin. Expecting him to start today against Cincinnati. — Tyler Horka (@tbhorka) October 2, 2021

This is great news for the Fighting Irish. Jack Coan gives Notre Dame the best opportunity to beat Cincinnati this afternoon, regardless of how talented his backups are.

In four games this season, the Wisconsin transfer has 986 yards passing and nine touchdowns with just two interceptions. The pure pocket passer doesn’t make many mistakes and commands the Notre Dame offense well. He’ll face the biggest test of his season this afternoon.

Cincinnati is no joke. The Bearcats are out to prove they belong in the College Football Playoff. Those aspirations will be obliterated with a loss this afternoon. Notre Dame is probably in the same boat.

The stakes are sky-high ahead of this afternoon’s top-10 showdown. Catch Coan and the Fighting Irish battle the Bearcats at 1:30 p.m. ET on NBC.