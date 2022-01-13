Report: Longtime Notre Dame Coach Leaving For Michigan

Notre Dame’s coaching staff suffered a major hit this Thursday afternoon, as one of its longtime assistant coaches has just decided to leave the program.

Tom Loy of 247Sports was first to report that defensive line coach Mike Elston is expected to leave Notre Dame for Michigan. ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg then confirmed that report from Loy.

Elston is expected to have the same role with the Wolverines. He will replace Shaun Nua, who recently left Michigan for USC.

This is obviously a tough blow for the Fighting Irish. Elston chose to stay at Notre Dame with Marcus Freeman instead of leaving with Brian Kelly back in December.

It’s unclear what led to this change of heart for Elston. To be fair, this is a great opportunity for him to show what he can at another program.

Sources confirm longtime #NotreDame defensive line coach Mike Elston is expected to join #Michigan’s staff in the same role, replacing Shaun Nua. Elston was a longtime Brian Kelly assistant, but chose to stay at ND with Marcus Freeman. A bit of a stunner. @TomLoy247 first report — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) January 13, 2022

If Elston can have success at Michigan, he could land a job as a defensive coordinator in the next year or so. That would certainly be the next step for his coaching career.

As for Notre Dame, it now has to start searching for a replacement for Elston.