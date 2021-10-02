Look: Cincinnati’s Tweet About Brian Kelly Is Going Viral

Before he became the head coach of Notre Dame’s football team, Brian Kelly was building Cincinnati into a respectable program. On Saturday afternoon, the two sides squared off at South Bend in a battle between two top-10 teams.

The Bearcats proved to the sports world they belong in the conversation for the College Football Playoff, defeating the Fighting Irish on the road by a score of 24-13. Star quarterback Desmond Ridder led the charge, completing 20-of-33 pass attempts for 293 yards and two touchdowns.

Following the win over Notre Dame on Saturday afternoon, Cincinnati posted a montage of old press conferences from Kelly’s tenure with the Bearcats.

The video that was shared on social media included a clip of Kelly saying “Cincinnati is a great place to be.”

Big win for the Bearcats in South Bend! You heard the man, Cincinnati is the place to be! pic.twitter.com/n5CQq8vBrw — Cincinnati Bearcats (@GoBEARCATS) October 2, 2021

It’s fitting that Cincinnati used that clip of Kelly.

For the longest time, the Bearcats were known for their success on the hardwood. Now, the university has one of the best football programs in the country.

During the 2009 season, Kelly led Cincinnati to a 12-0 record. Only time will tell if Luke Fickell can surpass that mark. So far, he’s off to a great start.

Cincinnati is currently 4-0 with a very favorable schedule to finish out the regular season. If all goes well, the Bearcats could be part of the four-team field for the College Football Playoff.