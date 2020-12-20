Look: Clemson Football Player Trolls Notre Dame Fans

Clemson got its revenge on Notre Dame on Saturday night.

The No. 3 Tigers beat the No. 2 Fighting Irish, 34-10, in the ACC Championship Game on Saturday evening. Clemson avenged its regular season loss at Notre Dame, when the Tigers were without Trevor Lawrence.

Notre Dame’s fans stormed the field in controversial fashion after that November win. It was the Fighting Irish’s biggest regular season in years, after all.

There was no field storming at the ACC Championship Game on Saturday night, though.

Clemson defensive end K.J. Henry trolled Notre Dame fans on Twitter following the big win on Saturday night.

Dang Clemson fans why didnt yall storm the field ???? Oh… yall used to this lifestyle I forgot 😂🤦🏾‍♂️ — KJ Henry (@thekjhenry) December 20, 2020

Social media trolling isn’t what Notre Dame fans are worried about right now, though.

The Fighting Irish are worried about the College Football Playoff. Brian Kelly thinks his team should be in despite the loss.

“We did not have that consistency in performance that we had all year. And some of it is who we played today. We played an outstanding football team,” Kelly told reporters in a postgame press conference. “There’s no doubt this football team is one of the best four teams in the country, and we’ll leave the rest up to the committee.”

We’ll find out if he’s right on Sunday afternoon.