Look: Marcus Freeman Gets First Win As Notre Dame Head Coach

SOUTH BEND, INDIANA - SEPTEMBER 10: Head coach Marcus Freeman of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish reacts against the Marshall Thundering Herd during the second half at Notre Dame Stadium on September 10, 2022 in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Marcus Freeman can finally stop worrying about when he's going to get his first win as the head coach of Notre Dame's football program.

On Saturday afternoon, Notre Dame narrowly defeated Cal at home to improve to 1-2 on the season.

It wasn't easy for the Fighting Irish, and honestly, they were a Hail Mary away from going into overtime. When the dust settled though, Freeman's squad made enough plays to win the game.

During his postgame press conference with NBC Sports, Freeman was asked to share his thoughts on his first win at Notre Dame.

"We find a way to just keep it close. I'm proud of our guys for finishing," Freeman said. "There's a lot of teaching and there's a lot of plays we have to learn from. But we're going to savor this victory."

Freeman then offered an encouraging message for Notre Dame fans worried about the future of the team.

"This [win] is going to be one of many to come," Freeman declared.

Notre Dame will be back in action next Saturday against North Carolina. That'll be a tough test for the Fighting Irish.

A road win over North Carolina would almost certainly change the trajectory of this season for Notre Dame.