Look: Marcus Freeman Teasing Notre Dame Uniform News

SOUTH BEND, IN - NOVEMBER 20: Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman looks on during a game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on November 20, 2021 at Notre Dame Stadium, in South Bend, IN. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Marcus Freeman is having some fun with Notre Dame fans this Tuesday.

There's still over a month until the start of the 2022 college football season, but that's not stopping Freeman from getting his team's fan base excited.

This Tuesday afternoon, Freeman tested some big-time Notre Dame uniform news.

"Who’s ready to see our Shamrock Series uniform???" he said.

The Shamrock Series uniforms are often hit or miss, so fans are pretty excited to see what Under Armour comes up with.

On the football side of things, Freeman is starting out his head coaching career with a bang.

The Fighting Irish begin the 2022 season on Sept. 3 against the Buckeyes of Ohio State in Columbus.

Few, if any, are giving Notre Dame a chance. Ohio State is expected to be one of the best teams in college football this upcoming season.

But who knows? Maybe Freeman has a few tricks up his sleeve for that one.