Look: Notre Dame Fans React To Oklahoma State’s Final Play

Student fans of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish cheer for their team against the Temple Owls.SOUTH BEND, IN - AUGUST 31: Student fans of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish cheer for their team against the Temple Owls at Notre Dame Stadium on August 31, 2013 in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Notre Dame fans had plenty of interest in Saturday afternoon’s Big 12 Championship battle.

The Fighting Irish are currently sitting at No. 6 in the College Football Playoff rankings. Oklahoma State sits one spot ahead at No. 5. That’ll change on Sunday when the final playoff rankings are unveiled.

The Cowboys lost a hard-fought battle to the No. 9 Baylor Bears in Arlington on Saturday. They won’t earn an invite to the sport’s exclusive postseason, as a result.

Notre Dame, meanwhile, is one step closer to sneaking into the playoff. And, as you might expect, a few Fighting Irish fans were losing their minds when Baylor beat Oklahoma State on Saturday afternoon.

Take a look.

How could you not be romantic about college football? There’s nothing like it.

Notre Dame fans need a few more things to swing their way before they can feel comfortable, though.

First off, the Fighting Irish need No. 1 Georgia to beat No. 3 Alabama. It would help if it was a convincing win, as well.

Second, a loss by either Michigan or Cincinnati would open up yet another spot in the four-team playoff. At the time of writing this, Cincinnati is struggling with Houston in the AAC Championship. The Wolverines, meanwhile, play later tonight.

Notre Dame, just days after losing its head coach to LSU, could soon find itself preparing for the College Football Playoff. What a bizarre turn of events in South Bend.

