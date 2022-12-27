Look: Notre Dame Football Getting Accused Of Tampering

SOUTH BEND, IN - OCTOBER 02: Notre Dame Fighting Irish linebackers coach Marcus Freeman looks on during a game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Cincinnati Bearcats on October 2, 2021, in South Bend, IN. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Notre Dame is being accused of tampering with one of the best quarterbacks in the NCAA transfer portal.

On Tuesday, ESPN's Pete Thamel said Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman intends to enter the NCAA portal. Notre Dame is expected to be his top landing spot.

This has led to people questioning how Hartman could even pick out his next team before even entering the transfer portal.

Though tampering hasn't been proven yet, the optics here aren't great.

"And Notre Dame fans talking about tampering....lol," Kelvin Hunt of Chop Chat said.

"Wasn't Notre Dame fans crying about NIL and tampering yesterday," one fan said. "Lets see if the energy matches."

"Isn’t Notre Dame complaining about FSU, saying they’re tampering?? Isn’t this tampering?? Lol," another fan tweeted.

Per NCAA rules, teams are prohibited from contacting players before they enter the transfer portal.

If Notre Dame lands Hartman, that would give the offense a huge lift for the 2023 season.

Hartman has completed 59.1 percent of his passes at the collegiate level for 12,967 yards with 110 touchdowns and 41 interceptions.