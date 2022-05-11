Look: Notre Dame Football Had Very Special Guest Speaker

SOUTH BEND, IN - NOVEMBER 20: Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman looks on during a game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on November 20, 2021 at Notre Dame Stadium, in South Bend, IN. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Earlier this week, the Notre Dame football team has a very special guest come talk to the team.

Well, two special guests, actually. Former NFL star Peyton and Eli Manning made an appearance in South Bend to speak with the Fighting Irish.

Both former quarterbacks delivered a message to the players. Peyton made it clear the team's best players have to be engaged in on and off-field activities if the team wants to compete at its best.

"The best teams I played on, our best players practiced the hardest. They set the example every day. There were sitting in meetings, taking notes and paying attention...We got on the practice field and they were going full speed..

"Talented players that are unselfish and set the example of the building is what it's gonna take to be a Notre Dame football player."

Eli, on the other hand, focused on the relationships each player will make during their career. He said he wanted to win a Super Bowl for the likes of Michael Strahan, Victor Cruz and Hakeem Nicks more-so than for himself.