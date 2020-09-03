Look: Notre Dame Has A New Field Logo For 2020 Season

Notre Dame football has a new field logo for the 2020 season that’s going to take some getting used to.

The Fighting Irish had to scramble in recent weeks to fill out its 2020 schedule. The Big Ten and Pac-12 decided against playing football this fall. Notre Dame’s original 2020 schedule included multiple contests against several programs from both the Big Ten and Pac-12.

As a result, Notre Dame reached out to the ACC, given the team was already slated to face multiple ACC programs this fall. The contact resulted in the ACC allowing the Fighting Irish to join the conference for the 2020 season. For this season only, Notre Dame football is an ACC program.

As a result, the Fighting Irish have a new field logo ahead of the 2020 season. The “ACC” logo can now be seen on Notre Dame’s field for the 2020 season. Check out the new logo in the tweet below.

This is definitely going to take some getting used to. But in reality, many already somewhat consider Notre Dame to be a part of the conference. In fact, many are hoping the Fighting Irish can find a way to remain within the ACC beyond the 2020 season.

The conference has lacked parity in recent years. Clemson has without a doubt separated itself from the pack. But adding Notre Dame to the conference provides the parity so many have been calling for.

The Fighting Irish begin their 2020 season on Sept. 12 against the Duke Blue Devils.