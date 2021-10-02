Look: Notre Dame Has A Special Guest At Today’s Game

A pretty popular celebrity has arrived to catch No. 9 Notre Dame host No. 7 Cincinnati this afternoon.

The Fighting Irish and Bearcats are out to prove their a true College Football Playoff contender. The game’s loser will have a steep hill to climb to get back into the conversation. The winner, meanwhile, should immediately propel itself into top-five territory.

It’s safe to say the college football world will be paying close attention to Notre Dame-Cincinnati this afternoon. Even hot dog eating champion Joey Chestnut made the trip to South Bend to catch the action.

Take a look.

First time in South Bend! Irish are ready. Touchdown Jesus!! pic.twitter.com/ivbmYVRrGd — Joey Chestnut (@joeyjaws) October 2, 2021

That’s pretty cool. Enjoy the game, Joey.

Notre Dame, meanwhile, will need to be sharp against a Cincinnati team on a mission.

Brian Kelly is well aware of what quarterback Desmond Ridder and the Bearcats offense brings to the table.

“Very talented in all phases offensively,” Kelly said of Cincinnati, via OneFootDown.com. “I think you start with Desmond Ridder, the quarterback, he’s a playmaker He reminds me of the kid we went against, Perkins at Virginia, a couple years back. Very athletic, makes plays with his feet, deceptively accurate, strong arm, talented. It’s a really good quarterback and he’s got a lot of experience. He’s played a lot of football, a lot of college football, a lot of winning football. He has won a lot of football games. So, I think you start there on the offensive side of the ball.”

Tune into NBC to catch Notre Dame-Cincinnati.