Look: Notre Dame Is On Verge Of Massive Upset On Sunday

KNOXVILLE, TN - JUNE 11: Notre Dame outfielder Jack Zyska (7) gets a hit during game two of the NCAA Super Regionals between the Tennessee Volunteers and Notre Dame Fighting Irish on June 11, 2022, at Lindsey Nelson Stadium in Knoxville, TN. (Photo by Bryan Lynn/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Notre Dame baseball is six outs away from eliminating top-seeded Tennessee and reaching the College World Series in the process.

Trailing 3-1 in the top of the seventh this afternoon, the Fighting Irish rallied against Volunteers starter Chase Burns. First baseman Carter Putz doubled, and one out later, catcher David LaManna lofted a game-tying two-run home run.

The next batter, third baseman Jack Brannigan, blasted a homer of his own to left field to give Notre Dame a 4-3 lead.

After the Fighting Irish set the Volunteers down in the bottom of the inning, Putz gave his team a 6-3 lead with a two-run double in the top of the eighth. Jack Zyska later drove him home with an RBI single to stretch the advantage to four runs.

Heading into the NCAA Tournament, Notre Dame was projected to earn a top-eight seed and host a regional. Instead, the Irish were snubbed and sent on the road to Lubbock, Texas.

Undeterred, Notre Dame emerged from the Texas Tech regional and then took Game 1 of the super regional against Tennessee on Friday. The Vols evened things up yesterday, but now are on the verge of having their season ended.

You can watch the end of ND-Tennessee on ESPN.