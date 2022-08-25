Look: Notre Dame Player's Quote About Ohio Stadium Going Viral
We're less than two weeks away from the Ohio State vs. Notre Dame game at Ohio Stadium.
The Horseshoe should be rocking for the night game between the Buckeyes and the Fighting Irish.
One Notre Dame player doesn't seem too concerned for the raucous crowd, though.
“I don’t think it’s any different than the other stadiums we’re going to be playing in this year. To me, it’s like, ‘home game, away game, just go play football.’ I’m not worried about it," Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer said.
That's an understandable mindset to have, but Ohio State fans are probably going to let him hear it.
The Buckeyes and the Fighting Irish will meet in Columbus on Saturday, Sept. 3.