Look: Notre Dame Player's Quote About Ohio Stadium Going Viral

COLUMBUS, OH - NOVEMBER 24: The Ohio State Marching Band performs the Script Ohio before the game against the Michigan Wolverines at Ohio Stadium on November 24, 2012 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

We're less than two weeks away from the Ohio State vs. Notre Dame game at Ohio Stadium.

The Horseshoe should be rocking for the night game between the Buckeyes and the Fighting Irish.

One Notre Dame player doesn't seem too concerned for the raucous crowd, though.

“I don’t think it’s any different than the other stadiums we’re going to be playing in this year. To me, it’s like, ‘home game, away game, just go play football.’ I’m not worried about it," Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer said.

That's an understandable mindset to have, but Ohio State fans are probably going to let him hear it.

The Buckeyes and the Fighting Irish will meet in Columbus on Saturday, Sept. 3.