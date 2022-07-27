Look: Notre Dame Unveils Shamrock Series Uniforms In 'Hangover'-Inspired Video

SOUTH BEND, IN - NOVEMBER 20: Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman looks on during a game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on November 20, 2021 at Notre Dame Stadium, in South Bend, IN. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

After teasing this year's Shamrock Series uniforms on Tuesday, Notre Dame revealed them in humorous fashion this morning.

Since this year's Shamrock Series game is in Las Vegas, the Fighting Irish drew upon the comedy film "The Hangover" as inspiration for the video unveiling the alternate jerseys.

The clip, which can be seen below, features head coach Marcus Freeman, tight end Michael Mayer and defensive end Isaiah Foskey, as well as Notre Dame football alums Mike Golic Sr. and Jr.

The crew reenacts the famous desert scene from "The Hangover" before rushing to a casino roof to uncover the "icy white" uniforms.

The jerseys are solid, and reminiscent of the ones the Irish wore against Arizona State in 2013.

The video is tremendous. Hats off to Freeman and company for the creativity.

Notre Dame will take on BYU in the Shamrock Series in Las Vegas on October 8.