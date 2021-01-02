Look: Sad Notre Dame Fan Goes Viral At Rose Bowl

In sports, there are winners and there are losers. The unfortunate consequence of playing sports means that you’re open to being defeated.

On Friday night, the anguish of a loss belonged to Notre Dame fans around the country. The Fighting Irish faithful thought their team might have what it took to compete against Alabama.

As it turns out, they did not. Alabama dominated Friday night’s Rose Bowl from the opening whistle, whipping Notre Dame in every aspect of the game.

That left Notre Dame fans to deal with the painful aspect that comes with sports – losing. One Fighting Irish fan in the stands at AT&T Stadium went viral for his outfit when the cameras panned to him.

He went full leprechaun, but it didn’t work out too well.

Check it out.

Alabama opened a 14-0 lead in the first quarter before Notre Dame finally found some success on offense. An eight-minute touchdown drive from the Fighting Irish made it look like Notre Dame might get back in the game.

Unfortunately for the Fighting Irish, that was all the offensive success the team could muster over the course of the game.

It was a solid season from Notre Dame that saw the Fighting Irish compete for a conference title and make the playoff.

They just had the misfortune of running into arguably the best team in the country.