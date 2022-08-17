Lou Holtz Speech Is Going Viral: College Football World Reacts

GLENDALE, AZ - JANUARY 10: ESPN reporter Lou Holtz looks on during the Tostitos BCS National Championship Game between the Oregon Ducks and the Auburn Tigers at University of Phoenix Stadium on January 10, 2011 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

With the college football season almost here, Notre Dame had legendary coach Lou Holtz visit the school this week to speak with this year's team.

Holtz, who was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2008, talked about dealing with criticism.

The main message behind Holtz's speech was that Notre Dame can accomplish great things as long as the players in the locker room never lose faith in themselves.

"People can tear you, people can say negative things, people can doubt you. But you can never doubt yourself," Holtz said. "You must always believe that you're a part of something special. No matter what happens, no one can tear you up. When you have a faith and belief, you'll find a way."

College football fans around the country are loving this message from Holtz.

"Lou is one of the greatest motivational coaches ever," one fan said.

"Lou Holtz is absolutely a legend," another fan tweeted.

Notre Dame will kick off its regular season schedule on Sept. 3 against Ohio State.

We'd imagine the Fighting Irish will be even more amped up for that game after hearing Holtz's speech.