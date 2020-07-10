On Thursday night, former Notre Dame head coach Lou Holtz made an appearance on Fox News to talk about the upcoming college football season.

During his time on the show, Holtz was asked about the Fighting Irish nickname. A sports blog made the suggestion of getting rid of the nickname altogether.

Let’s just say Holtz doesn’t like the idea of changing the name. He said it all started when students at Notre Dame confronted the Ku Klux Klan at the university.

“They were named the fighting Irish because the Ku Klux Klan tried to attack the Catholics. They went down and fought the Ku Klux Klan and that is where the name the Fighting Irish came. Next thing you’re gonna tell me is they want to topple my statue at Notre Dame. That’s when I’ll really get mad.”

Legendary former Notre Dame Coach Lou Holtz on reconsidering the "Fighting Irish" name: "They were named the fighting Irish because the Ku Klux Klan tried to attack the Catholics. They went down and fought the Ku Klux Klan and that is where the name the Fighting Irish came." pic.twitter.com/Nd9pmcmpDY — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) July 10, 2020

Clearly Holtz isn’t happy with the idea of changing the nickname for the school. During the interview he also addressed the Big Ten’s decision to play a conference-only schedule.

He wasn’t a fan.

“There’s no way in this world you can do anything that’s without a risk. People stormed Normandy…They knew there was going to be casualties. They knew there was going to be risks, but it was a way of life,” Holtz said.

Other conferences are likely to follow the Big Ten’s lead in changing up the schedule.