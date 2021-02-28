Former Notre Dame Football Star Louis Nix Has Died

Louis Nix, one of the most beloved Notre Dame football players of the past two decades, has died. His mother confirmed such news Saturday evening, according to a report.

Nix was reported missing earlier this week. Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly sent a message to Fighting Irish fans Saturday morning asking them to “reach out and connect” with Nix to try and ensure his safety.

“NOTRE DAME Nation: Let’s all do our best to reach out and connect with Louis Nix. Louis, let us know you are doing alright or that you may need your NOTRE DAME family and friends for assistance,” Kelly wrote on Twitter Saturday morning.

The mother of Louis Nix told Jacksonville, Fla. news anchor Ben Becker Saturday evening that Nix, the former Notre Dame defensive lineman, has died. The cause of death is unclear. He was 29 years old.

BREAKING: Tragic news. The mother of Louis Nix has confirmed to me that the former Raines High School and Notre Dame star who played in the NFL has passed away @ActionNewsJax @NDFootball pic.twitter.com/9ocmaecu0Q — Ben Becker (@BenBeckerANjax) February 28, 2021

Naturally, the sports community is already mourning the death of one of college football’s longtime fan favorites. Notre Dame alum Mike Golic called Nix one of the “nicest” men he ever met.

Just horrible news, one of the nicest men I met while he was a player at ND…..such a great personality https://t.co/PkqlDP6HdQ — Mike Golic (@golic) February 28, 2021

Others are in disbelief regarding the tragedy that’s struck the Notre Dame family this evening.

Louis Nix was a star for the Notre Dame defense during the 2011, 2012 and 2013 seasons. He was a big reason why the Fighting Irish went undefeated during the 2012 regular season en route to the 2013 BCS National Championship. Nix went on to spend three years in the NFL.

Perhaps even more impactful than Nix’s on-field contributions was his off-field charisma and personality. College football fans will always remember his infectious positive attitude and fun-loving character. Nix will be sorely missed.

We’re sending our condolences to the Nix family and all others impacted during this tragic time.