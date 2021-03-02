Louis Nix’s Mother Shares What She’s Been Told About Son’s Tragic Death

The mother of former Notre Dame star defensive tackle Louis Nix has reportedly shared details of her son’s tragic death over the weekend.

On Saturday night, Nix’s mother confirmed her son had passed away at the age of 29. He had previously been reported missing by his family in Jacksonville, Fla. earlier in the week.

During the early reporting about Nix’s death, there was some belief that authorities had recovered the Fighting Irish alum’s car from the bottom of a pond. According to Jacksonville news anchor Ben Becker, Nix’s mom confirmed her son went into the water where he later died.

“It appears to be [an] accident, something may have distracted him lost control and went into the pond,” Becker tweeted.

JSO has not released details in the death of Louis Nix but his mother tells me investigators told her today “it appears to be accident something may have distracted him lost control and went into the pond.” @ActionNewsJax @NDFootball — Ben Becker (@BenBeckerANjax) March 2, 2021

In addition to confirming how her son passed away, Nix’s mother also shared some gut-wrenching details about how the former NFL second-round pick was found.

Nix mother shares with me excruciating details of how Nix was found “He surfaced from the water and on the grass. windows on passenger side was down. the pond is deep so it took some days for him to surface.” @ActionNewsJax @NDFootball — Ben Becker (@BenBeckerANjax) March 2, 2021

All of this is absolutely awful to hear. Nix was a beloved figure among Notre Dame fans, not to mention his former teammates and coaches.

We continue to send our thoughts and prayers to his family and friends during this unbearable time.