Manti Te'o Makes Interesting Career Decision: Fans React

SAN DIEGO, CA - SEPTEMBER 29: Inside linebacker Manti Te'o #50 of the San Diego Chargers looks on against the Dallas Cowboys at Qualcomm Stadium on September 29, 2013 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images) Jeff Gross/Getty Images

Manti Te'o has been back in the spotlight lately following the release of the Netflix documentary about his catfishing experience at Notre Dame.

It sounds like Te'o is at least intrigued about pursuing a career in broadcasting or entertainment. According to Variety, he has signed on with United Talent Agency for representation.

"With the signing, UTA will help Te’o work across a variety of areas, including broadcasting, public speaking, publishing, unscripted television, and audio," Variety writes.

Just what Te'o will be getting into remains to be seen, but some people are already discussing the possibilities.

After a decorated stint at Notre Dame from 2009-12, Te'o slipped to the second round of the 2013 NFL Draft thanks in part to the Lennay Kekua scandal.

He still managed to put together a seven-year NFL career with the Chargers and Saints. In 2020, Te'o did not appear in any regular season games but did start for the Chicago Bears in their NFC Wild Card matchup with New Orleans.

That was the final game of Te'o's football career. Now, he's preparing for the next phase of his life.