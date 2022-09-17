Manti Te'o Receives Standing Ovation At Notre Dame: Fans React

SAN DIEGO, CA - SEPTEMBER 29: Inside linebacker Manti Te'o #50 of the San Diego Chargers looks on against the Dallas Cowboys at Qualcomm Stadium on September 29, 2013 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images) Jeff Gross/Getty Images

Manti Te'o has returned to South Bend. The former college football star is currently attending Saturday's game between the Fighting Irish of Notre Dame and Golden Bears of Cal.

Te'o was recognized during a break in the action and show up on the Notre Dame video board. The crowd greeted him with a standing ovation.

The former star linebacker had tears in his eyes throughout the incredible moment.

"Notre Dame fans showing love to Manti Te’o!! He should go on a victory lap for the whole season after that documentary," said Barstool Sports.

"Manti Te'o is being recognized by the crowd to an enormous roar. He appears to be getting choked up. @insideNDsports," wrote Tyler James.

"Manti Te’o back at Notre Dame today. He says he was asked yesterday about the best decision he ever made. 'There's two of them: One, to marry my wife because she's the anchor in my life and she's given me a daughter and son on the way. And the second was to come to this school,'" said Matt Fortuna.

"It was an emotional moment for former Notre Dame linebacker Manti Te'o, who returned to campus and received a warm reception," said Notre Dame on NBC.

"Manti Te'o is getting a HUGE ovation from the Notre Dame crowd," said Bryan Driskell. "They are going crazy right now, I love it!!"

An incredible moment for one of Notre Dame's all-time greats.

The Fighting Irish, meanwhile, are battling the Golden Bears of Cal in South Bend this Saturday afternoon.