Marcus Freeman Announces Crushing Notre Dame Injury News

SOUTH BEND, IN - OCTOBER 02: Notre Dame Fighting Irish linebackers coach Marcus Freeman looks on during a game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Cincinnati Bearcats on October 2, 2021, in South Bend, IN. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Notre Dame will be without a core special teamer and captain for the remainder of the regular season.

Head coach Marcus Freeman announced today that fifth-year senior linebacker Bo Bauer is out for the season after injuring his knee in practice on Tuesday.

Freeman called losing Bauer, who has played in 56 consecutive games for the Fighting Irish, a "tremendous loss" for the program.

Bauer is the second 2022 Notre Dame captain to suffer a season-ending injury. Veteran wide receiver Avery Davis tore his ACL in training camp.

Bauer recorded nine tackles and a blocked punt in five games this season.

In 56 career appearances (two starts), the Harborcreek, Pennsylvania native amassed 120 tackles, 2.5 sacks, two interceptions and eight passes defensed.

Bauer's absence should result in increased playing time for young linebackers Prince Kollie and Junior Tuihalamaka, beginning with Saturday night's game against Stanford at Notre Dame Stadium.