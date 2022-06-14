Look: Marcus Freeman Appears To Take Shot At Ohio State

SOUTH BEND, IN - OCTOBER 02: Notre Dame Fighting Irish linebackers coach Marcus Freeman looks on during a game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Cincinnati Bearcats on October 2, 2021, in South Bend, IN. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman recently sat down with CBS Sports to discuss his new role with the university. During their conversation, it appears he threw some shade at Ohio State.

Freeman, who played college football at Ohio State before being selected in the 2009 NFL Draft, was explaining how Notre Dame puts such a huge emphasis on academics.

"I'm not saying from top to bottom, but the majority of our kids, they - I want to say this the right way - are pushed to learn and their study habits are formulated every day," Freeman said, via CBS Sports. "You can't cheat academics at Notre Dame."

Freeman then said that certain schools don't teach strong study habits like Notre Dame.

"You don't go to class [at places like that]?" he added. "OK, take some online classes, show up for your appointments. At Notre Dame, you're forced every day to go to class."

Perhaps Freeman was referring to other schools he coached at, like Cincinnati and Purdue. However, the majority of the college football world believes he was throwing shade at Ohio State.

These comments from Freeman should add another layer of intrigue to this fall's showdown between Ohio State and Notre Dame.