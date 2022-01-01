Marcus Freeman Has 5-Word Response To Notre Dame’s Collapse

New Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman didn’t say much after his team’s collapse against Oklahoma State on Saturday.

However, what he did say holds a lot of weight for him moving forward.

“The honeymoon stage is over,” Freeman said.

"The honeymoon stage is over.” – Marcus Freeman — Pete Sampson (@PeteSampson_) January 1, 2022

This was Freeman’s first game as head coach for the Fighting Irish after he took over for Brian Kelly a few weeks ago. Kelly left for LSU after ND’s regular season ended after it looked like he was going to stay there going into next season.

The Fighting Irish had a 28-7 lead in the first half over the Cowboys but from that point on, the latter scored points in bunches.

OSU scored 30 unanswered points to lead 37-28 with less than two minutes left before ND scored to make it 37-35. The latter then couldn’t recover an onside kick which ended the game.

Both quarterbacks had stellar performances but at the end of the day, it was Spencer Sanders who came out on top. He finished with 370 yards and four touchdown passes along with no interceptions.

Fighting Irish quarterback Jack Coan had 509 yards through the air with five touchdowns and one interception.

ND finishes its season at 11-2, while OSU finished 12-2 overall.