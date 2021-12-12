Marcus Freeman’s Quote About The Bears Is Going Viral

Newly hired Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman is one of the brightest young coaches in college football. That’s because, at the age of 35, he’s already had a wealth of experience.

Freeman has done it all in the game of football. He played his college ball at Ohio State, before making his way to the NFL. When an enlarged heart condition ended his playing career prematurely, he turned his focus to leading the way on the sidelines and has become a head coach at of one of the most prominent programs in the country after being in the profession for just a decade.

Freeman has learned something from each and every one of his stops in football, including from the Chicago Bears.

Freeman began his one-year stint in the NFL in Chicago after the Bears picked him in the fifth-round of the draft in 2009. He didn’t last long with the team and was waived just a few months after he was drafted, but he still picked up a valuable lesson from the organization.

“You learn how to take defeat,” Freeman replied when asked what he learned from Chicago, per Pete Sampson of The Athletic.

While Freeman was most likely referencing his own professional career, which ended less than a year after he left the Bears, it’s hard not to point out the organization’s recent struggles in conjunction with his remark.

Chicago has only made the playoffs three times since Freeman was with the team in 2009. In those postseason appearances, the Bears have only advanced past the Wild Card round once, when they made the NF Championship game in 2010.

Apart from that year’s run, Chicago’s last decade has been filled with mediocre finishes and a number of back-breaking losses. The organization is on its fourth coach since 2010 and seems to be headed for another disappointing result in 2021.

Freeman may have applied the lessons he learned with the Bears to his own life, but he may not want to take too much from the organization to his program at Notre Dame.