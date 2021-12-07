Marcus Freeman Reveals Why He Chose Ohio State Over Notre Dame

Even though Marcus Freeman is now the head coach at Notre Dame, it wasn’t long ago that he chose to play his college football at Ohio State.

Freeman played linebacker for Ohio State from 2006-2008 and finished with 264 total tackles (139 solo), six sacks, two interceptions, nine passes defended, and two forced fumbles.

His best individual season was in 2007 when he totaled 109 tackles (66 solo), 1.5 sacks, and five passes defended.

When Freeman went onto “The Dan Patrick Show” on Monday, he confirmed that it was an easy decision to play for the Buckeyes.

“I was from (Dayton) Ohio and I grew up an Ohio State fan,” Freeman said. “My Dad was from Columbus, Ohio. I grew up watching Ohio State. And when Jim Tressel offered me a scholarship to Ohio State, I knew in my heart that’s where I wanted to go.”

Freeman was introduced as the head man at Notre Dame last week after Brian Kelly left for LSU. He’ll could still call the plays for his defense that was rock-solid this year.

The Fighting Irish allowed only 18.3 points per game, plus had 40 sacks and 15 interceptions.

The OSU-ND storyline will continue till the start of next season as the schools will play each other in Week One.

It will take place in Columbus on Sept. 3.