Mark Richt Thinks Notre Dame Is Taking A ‘Big Risk’ This Year

Once college football teams started moving to conference-only schedules for this season, Notre Dame quickly moved toward a deal with the ACC.

Although the deal with the ACC will allow Notre Dame to play this fall, former Miami head coach Mark Richt isn’t so sure the program will end up enjoying life in a Power Five conference.

For years, the Fighting Irish have enjoyed being an independent football program. They’ve scheduled games against teams from various conferences, such as Georgia, Michigan and USC.

Richt is curious to see how Notre Dame handles the spotlight with Clemson, North Carolina and other notable schools in the ACC.

“They’re not used to getting themselves compared to other people in a conference,” Richt said on SiriusXM Radio. “So they’re sharing the limelight, I don’t know if they’re used to it. I don’t know if they like it.”

With Notre Dame joining @ACCFootball as a full member for the 2020 season, @MarkRicht told @MarkPacker that he skeptical of how the Irish will enjoy life in the ACC. pic.twitter.com/VkVsC28z2d — College Sports on SiriusXM (@SXMCollege) September 9, 2020

Richt is also worried about how the Fighting Irish will handle playing against ACC opponents on a weekly basis.

“I think there’s a big risk to them as far as their reputation and the way they like to think of themselves as. All of a sudden they go to the ACC and find themselves battling for their lives.”

Notre Dame will begin its 2020 season this Saturday at home against Duke. It’ll be the first ACC test of the year for Brian Kelly’s squad.

[SiriusXM Radio]