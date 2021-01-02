Mike Golic Jr. Has A Message For Notre Dame’s Critics

Notre Dame entered Friday afternoon with a chance to prove to the college football world that it belonged on the same field as Alabama.

Unfortunately, the Crimson Tide were just too much to handle. Alabama jumped out to an early lead and never looked back en route to a 31-14 win that could have easily been much more.

Following the game, ESPN analyst and former Notre Dame player Mike Golic Jr. addressed the state of the Notre Dame football program. A fan suggested Notre Dame fans think their team can win a title every year.

Golic Jr. made it clear most have much more realistic expectations.

“No one who cares about ND thinks that,” Golic Jr. tweeted. “We have a much more realistic view of this team than the people who hate them. The thing most people can’t stomach is that ND is still likely better than or beat Your Favorite Team, unless that team is Bama, Clemson, or the up year for OSU/Oklahoma/LSU etc.

“Ohio States: yes you are better than ND. That wasn’t the point of this. The point is you aren’t on the Bama/Clemson level. that’s a two team CFB tier,” he continued.

Notre Dame had a very successful 2020 season. The Fighting Irish competed for a conference title and make the College Football Playoff.

Unfortunately, they just ran into a juggernaut in the Rose Bowl.