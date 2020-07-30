Mike Golic Reacts To Notre Dame Football’s Schedule Decision

With Notre Dame football joining the ACC for the 2020 season, former Fighting Irish player Mike Golic gave his thoughts on the decision.

Speaking to Trey Wingo on ESPN radio, the longtime radio host called it “a win-win.” Golic explained that Notre Dame brings in viewers and revenue that will benefit the ACC.

“They get approached to do things, they get asked to do things… Last I checked, they didn’t have a gun in their hand and weren’t forcing anybody to do anything,” Golic said, per 247Sports. “In all honesty, this is a win-win. Notre Dame brings in viewers. It brings in revenue. For this year and how it’s working, as long as there are games and we are playing, this is a good thing.”

The modifications to Notre Dame’s schedule have given them an 11-game schedule with 10 ACC opponents. There’s also one TBD non-conference opponent.

Golic was hopeful that of all the games they ultimately have to cancel, the Notre Dame-Navy game won’t be one of them.

“If you don’t know the history of Notre Dame-Navy, you need to look it up on why Notre Dame said they’d play Navy every single year,” Golic said. “There’s a great history to this game. That could be in jeopardy. The plus one is an out of conference game, but it has to be played in the home state of an ACC team. They were supposed to open against Navy in Ireland and it’s Navy home, so if they were going to play, it was going to be in Annapolis, Maryland…”

It’s going to be a wild year of college football, not just for Notre Dame but for the whole sport.